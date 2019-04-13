Bill could require ride share services to illuminate signs

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A house bill in South Carolina was approved that would require ride share services like Uber and Lyft to illuminate their signs, making them easier to be identified.
Some people don’t think twice about using ride share services like Uber or Lyft to get them to their destinations.
But they should think about who they are riding with.
This comes after a 21-year-old in South Carolina hopped into a car she thought was an Uber and ended up dead.
“It was heartbreaking. As a woman myself it’s not something I like to hear about," said Kortney Palacios, a former Uber rider.
Its one reason she said she stopped using those services.
“I’ve just heard way too many horror stories lately,” said Palacios.
The South Carolina House passed a bill earlier this week requiring ride share drivers to illuminate their signs, making it easier to identify.
Susan Cooper is an Uber/Lyft driver in Albany who said she hopes it makes a difference.
“We are all independent contractors so each driver has a little bit of leeway on how they want to handle situations,” said Cooper.
For example, she installed a dash camera in her vehicle to back her up.
“I had one not too long ago saying that I had a dog in the car which I didn’t. Now I’ve got video proof if that ever comes up again,” Cooper explained.
Palacios said there are ways that riders should back themselves up as well.
“I would check the license plate and I would also make sure I looked at my drivers picture and make sure it was them,” said Palacios.
Which is something Cooper is seeing more often.
“I think they are getting more accustom to doing that especially from some of the incidents that have happened they are getting more used to doing that especially younger females,”said Cooper.
The more these services are used, the more people forget to check the basics.
These two said they hope this bill is enough to keep people save.
Another tip for our viewers is before you close the door to your Uber or Lyft, make sure the child lock feature is turned off.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.