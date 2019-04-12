VSU students host Relay for Life

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Whether directly or indirectly, all our lives have been affected by cancer in some way.
Students at Valdosta State University are coming together to host their own Relay for Life event to support those touched by the disease.
“Without crying there are not enough words to say thank you," said Dorothy Nickell.
Nickell, a campus secretary, has been working at Valdosta State for eight years.
She said that since her cancer diagnosis, the people on campus have been nothing short of amazing.
“Whether it’s been three years in, whether it’s been five years in. Everyone has made such an impact of my life. They’re so supportive and so caring and so giving," said Nickell.
Coming up on her fifth year of remission, Nickell is excited to see the students stepping up for a cause close to her heart.
“I’m excited. I am really excited that they are actually doing this. I hope and pray that they make a lot of money off of it to support the American Cancer Society," said Nickell.
And the heart of so many others, said Relay for Life Organizer, Becky Shook.
“Seeing everyone come out and have a personal connection and they share your stories. You meet survivors. You meet caregivers. You meet college students whose mom has had cancer or is currently battling and it’s just amazing to see everyone come together for one central cause," said Shook.
This year, organizers are growing the event, bringing out more organizations and vendors, doing more free giveaways, and hosting the event themselves.
“It’s a little bit more personal for us because we all have stories of family members with cancer," said Shook.
Relay for Life is set take place on campus, Friday night, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m..
