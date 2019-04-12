Quiet weather conditions through Saturday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog is possible.
Saturday, mostly cloudy skies early then partly cloudy skies by afternoon. A few showers are possible by late afternoon for areas along I-75. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. All threats of severe weather are possible with damaging winds and a few tornadoes being the main threats. Storms will start to impact our northwestern areas possibly as early as late morning. Stay with WALB News 10′s First Alert Weather Team over the weekend for the very latest on our threats and timing.
Drier and cooler air moves in on Monday with highs in the low 70s under sunny skies.
