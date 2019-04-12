Naylor boating ramp construction starts

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - After being held up by Hurricane Michael, officials say the weather is finally cooperating for the completion of the Naylor Boat Ramp.
“We actually completed the parking lot, one week before Hurricane Michael," said Chad Mcleod, Project Manager.
Afterwards, there were still weeks worth of labor left to be done and a river sitting well above where they needed it to be to continue with the project.
“I would say they were at least 15 feet above where we needed it to be," said Mcleod.
This past Monday, they were able to start work on the $75,000 boating ramp.
“We’re just really looking forward to adding a quality of life amenity here in Lowndes County so that citizens have a public access enjoy our beautiful waterways," said County Spokesperson, Paige Dukes.
Not just for Lowndes County residents, but tourists looking to come visit the area or possibly make it their home.
“We hope that other people will come into Lowndes County and enjoy this location as well as spend some of their money here while they’re in Lowndes County," said Dukes.
It will be ready just in time for the summer.
“It gets very hot here in South Georgia during the summer months. We all are looking for a little cool water and some respite from that heat, so this will be a great location for people to come out and bring their families," said Dukes.
Officials said the project is expected to be finished in the next six weeks.
