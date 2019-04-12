Multiple injuries in Hill Road collision

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Police responded to a serious car crash involving a truck and a Yukon SUV, around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 5600 block of Hill Road.
Investigators said a truck was heading westbound, and the SUV carrying a family was heading east. DCP said the truck driver reported seeing the SUV go past him, begin to swerve and then over-corrected, and struck a telephone polce
There were two adults, one man and one woman, and two infants. The man sustained serious injuries as did one baby. Both were rushed to the hospital.
Multiple DCP units, two Albany fire trucks, four ambulances and multiple Albany fire rescue vehicles were all on scene.
The scene has now been cleared. We will have more info when authorities release it.
