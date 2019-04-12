Man sentenced in Clinch Co. for sexual battery, enticing a child

CLINCH CO., GA (WALB) - A man was sentenced in Clinch County after pleading guilty to enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual battery against a person under 16 years old, according to District Attorney Dick Perryman.
Perryman said Charlie Ben Curry, 50, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from “his sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.”
Curry was sentenced to 30 years with the first eight to be served in the Georgia prison system, according to Perryman’s office.
If Curry completes his prison sentence, Perryman said he will spend the remainder of his life on probation including sex offender registration and sex offender probation conditions. Curry will also be banished for the full term of his sentence from 10 south Georgia counties including Clinch, Atkinson, Lanier, Cook and Berrien.
“The things this man has done are inexcusable and I am proud we have been able to secure a lengthy prison sentence and his complete banishment from our community," Perryman said. "It is a top priority of my office to prosecute people who harm children. I am grateful for the hard work and effort from my staff including Assistant District Attorney Annika Register. I must also commend the work of the Homerville Police Department. While the innocence lost at the hands of this man can never be recovered, I am pleased with the outcome of this case.”
