Man dies after car falls on him in East Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A man died after a car fell on him Friday morning, according to Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner.
Wantonio Tolbert, 47, died after the car fell on him at an East Albany automotive shop in the 3000 block of Sylvester Road, Fowler said.
The man was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Fowler.
The incident happened around 10:15 a.m.
Dougherty County Police Department is handling the case.
WALB has a reporter headed to the scene.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
