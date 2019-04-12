Macon company says it has the solution to Albany’s sewage overflow problem

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A contractor said his company is the solution Albany needs to prevent anymore sewage spills.
First, city commissioners will have to agree to hire the company for five years at almost $2 million a year.
Representatives said they have the trained staff that could use state of the art technology.
It would alert them to issues at lift stations before spills happen.
They said they manage pump stations in cities all around Georgia and Florida.
After almost a year of continuous sewage spills in Albany, ESG Operations says it can prevent anymore leaks.
“We feel 100 percent confident that we’ll be able to get in front of that and take care of that,” said Dan Groselle with ESG Operations.
The city has been using Jacobs Engineering to maintain the 108 lift stations for the last 20 years, at around $1 million a year. But after several spills, it was determined the pumps hadn’t had the necessary upkeep. Now, the utility board recommends the city hire a new contractor to do the job.
“We believe that we can help shape a very proactive message,” said Tony Johnson, with ESG Operations.
If the city commission approves the proposal, the city would hire ESG Operations out of Macon in a five year contract, paying around $1.7 million the first year.
“The key to solving the problem is having the right equipment and in our roles, we’re investing close to $1 million in equipment,” said Groselle.
Assistant City Manger Phil Roberson said a main issue is the previous staff were not trained well enough to handle pump station malfunctions and new technology it takes to run them.
“They’ve got the software, they’ve got the ability to respond, they’ve got an operation plan for every single critical station, which is very important to us,” Roberson said.
Company representatives said they have trained staff to use technology that would alert them of anything worrisome in the stations that could potentially lead to a spill, rather than responding after one happens.
“We should be prepared to know when a problem could potentially happen,” said Groselle.
City commissioners will meet with the representatives again on April 23.
They will vote then whether to hire the new contractor or not.
The City of Albany is looking to buy 26 new cars at almost $1 million.
Leaders are hoping to spend that money locally at the Sunbelt Ford Town.
Director of Fleet Management Pete Bednar said this is just one of several purchases he hopes the city makes over the next ten years.
Bednar said they want to keep the city’s cars and trucks up to date and then sell the used ones as surplus.
“It’s going to take quite a few years, so this is one of many batches you’re going to see as we go through it and identify vehicles that are past their life cycle and need to be replaced because of reliability and cost of maintenance,” said Bednar.
The utilities board approved the request.
City commissioners will vote on whether to spend the nearly $1 million at their next meeting on the April 23.
