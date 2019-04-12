12 indicted in 2017 Albany triple murder

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A number of people were indicted on a slew of charges, including murder, for a triple homicide that happened in Albany in 2017, according to the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office.
Those indicted were:
- Shon Lamartras Mallory
- Ticorey Emanuel Frazier
- Dontavious Antwan Russ
- Quadarrien Rashad Harvey
- Kareem Jamod Williams
- Vontay Ortega Mackey
- John Devon Mincey
- Kimberly Yvette Frazier
- Basharia Lena Tucker
- Kristian Lashawnda Lindsey
- Lashayla Williams
- Arnold Hall
Thirty-four counts are listed in the incident.
Charges include: racketeering, malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, home invasion, burglary, theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm during commission of felony, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.