Gunfire leads to Lee Co. standoff

Lee Co., GA (WALB) - A man firing his gun in his yard led to a standoff with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Armena Road Thursday night.
According to Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, a neighbor called for deputies to report a man firing a gun in the 700 block of Armena Road around 7:30 p.m.
Rachals said when authorities arrived, the suspect went inside his home and refused to respond to deputies.
He was spotted inside the house just after 11 p.m., that’s when deputies entered the home and arrested the suspect, according to Rachals.
He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and then transported to the Lee County Jail, said Rachals.
Rachals said his initial charge will be for simple assault.
This a developing story and WALB will provide updates as they come in.
