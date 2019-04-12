Former Dawson city manager denied bond

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - A former Dawson city manager was denied bond Friday afternoon.
Barney Parnacott was denied bond after a day-long hearing Thursday in Terrell County Superior Court.
According to the bond order, the court found that Parnacott does not pose a significant risk of fleeing but does pose “a significant threat or danger to persons, to the community or to property in the community.”
The court also found that Parnacott poses a significant risk of committing a felony before a trial and “intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice.”
Parnacott was arrested in November 2018 for an aggravated sodomy charge and was charged with two other felony charges in December 2018.
