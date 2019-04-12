Flint RiverQuarium prepares for Earth Day celebration

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Earth Day is coming up and the Flint RiverQuarium is holding its annual celebration this weekend.
This Saturday, the celebration will take place on the outdoor plaza.
It will include organizations, exhibits and activities for people who attend.
Event organizers said they are holding the event a little ahead of the actual Earth Day date. They said it’s important to bring attention to what we can do to protect the Earth.
“Just a bunch of different organizations coming together to celebrate the Earth. A little ahead of schedule. The actual Earth Day is April 22, but we are starting off the month and the holiday early on April 13,” said Education Coordinator Malloree Holcomee.
The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
All activities are free.
