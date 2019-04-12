Warm, humid and mostly cloudy conditions take us through Saturday. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Palm Sunday 4/14/2019. A severe weather out break is expected to impact much of the Peach State. An Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms includes our northwest counties and much of the rest of the area is under a Slight Risk. The Enhanced Risk includes a 30% chance of damaging winds and 10% chance of Tornadoes. The Slight Risk includes a 15% chance of damaging winds and 5% chance of Tornadoes. The storm will move into our Northwest communities as early as midday and storm work east into the evening. Cooler and drier air comes Monday. We warm back up by mid week with another strong cold front arriving Thursday.