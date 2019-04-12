First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared Sunday, April 14, a First Alert Weather Day.
A severe weather outbreak is expected to impact much of Georgia.
An Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms includes our northwest counties and much of the rest of the area is under a Slight Risk.
The Enhanced Risk includes a 30% chance of damaging winds and 10% chance of tornadoes.
The Slight Risk includes a 15% chance of damaging winds and 5% chance of tornadoes.
The storm will move into our northwest communities as early as midday and storms work east into the evening. Cooler and drier air comes Monday.
- Download the WALB First Alert Weather app: Apple | Android
- Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook
- Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter
- Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app
If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.
If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather, as does WNUQ, Nash Icon 102.1 FM.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.