Douglas PD looking for man on rape, kidnapping and other offenses

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is looking for a man on a slew of arrest warrants, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Richard Morris Bennett, Jr. is being sought by police for a number of warrants stemming from an April 10 home invasion incident.
Warrants obtained were for home invasion, kidnapping, false imprisonment, rape, aggravated assault, obstructing/hindering of an emergency call, theft by taking motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the department posted.
Police responded to an Otto Circle residence around 2 p.m. on April 10.
According to DPD, Bennett was found to be the primary offender and was armed during the incident.
Bennett is also wanted on aggravated battery, aggravated assault and theft by taking a motor vehicle warrants from a June 2018 incident, DPD officials said.
There are other persons of interest in the case and further charges and arrests are expected, the post stated.
Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222, the Tips Line at (912) 260-3600 or a local 911 center. Information can also be shared on the Douglas Police Department’s Facebook page.
