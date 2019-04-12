Dougherty Co. leaders need your help with the 2020 Census

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The 2020 census will start April of next year and Dougherty County leaders are already asking for your help.
They're looking to create a complete count committee that would be made up of community members.
The committee would make sure each person in the county is accounted for.
This is how the county gets federal funding.
“So if we don’t show them that we have as many people as we do, we’ll get less funding because of it. I think it would be $1,700 per person that is not counted. So, it really does all add up,” said Planning Commission Director Paul Forgey.
Forgey said people do worry about their personal information getting out. He said all information recorded is confidential.
