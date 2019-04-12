Clinch Co. man pleads to assault, drugs, gang activity charges

HOMERVILLE, GA (WALB) - Damian Terrell Lovelady, 27, pled guilty April 12 to aggravated assault, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violating Georgia’s gang statute.
At the Clinch County Courthouse, Lovelady pled guilty to the charges and admitted to committing the crimes in the name of his criminal street gang, the “Bloods.”
Chief Superior Court Judge Howard McClain sentenced Lovelady to 30 years, with the first eight years to be served in the Georgia state prison system.
When he gets out, Lovelady will be banished from Clinch, Atkinson, Berrien, Cook and Lanier counties for the entire term of his sentence, and will also be subject to search by law enforcement at any time, subject to curfew, and will be barred from being around other gang members, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
“I’m proud of this conviction and glad that we were able to send this dangerous man off," Dick Perryman, district attorney, said. “Lovelady committed crimes in the name of his gang and he will now serve eight years in prison for his actions. I hope this will serve as a reminder to others out there that my office will continue aggressive prosecution of violent crimes, drug dealers and criminal street gangs in our circuit. The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office did a great job in this matter, and we could not have secured this plea if it were not for their skillful investigation. I am especially proud of the hard work that Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Smith put into this case.”
