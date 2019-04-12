Bees impacted by Hurricane Michael and wet weather

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After Hurricane Michael trampled through Southwest Georgia six months ago, beekeepers are saying the insects also had it rough, which could impact some farmers.
Southwest Georgia beekeepers said they’ve had to work overtime to keep bees alive after Hurricane Michael.
The small insects might seem annoying, but they do a lot to keep nature going.
Beekeepers said when there’s excessive rain, it’s hard for bees to pollinate because bees get food from flowers. But since the storm damaged many plants, more bees die.
Thom Carey, a beekeeper who does it as a hobby, said flowers and plants also suffer when bees die as the crops are 90 percent dependent on the creatures to reproduce and grow.
This means, if some farmers didn’t prepare for the storm and protect their crops, it could affect crops like apples, mangoes, plums and more.
“Bees don’t go to the grocery store, so they go to flowers and those flowers were so beat down and tore up by the storm that they weren’t producing any food,” said Carey with the SOWEGA Beekeepers Club.
Members with SOWEGA Beekeepers said over the last few months, they had to physically feed their honey bees themselves.
Although bees had a rough winter from Hurricane Michael and all of the recent moisture, we’re told that these bees at Chehaw Park will be ready for the honey flow during the spring season.
