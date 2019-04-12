Bainbridge traffic stop leads to drug arrest

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - A traffic stop in Bainbridge Wednesday led to a drug arrest of two Decatur County residents.
Lee Burroughs, 33, and Lisa Marie Chinell, 37, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and methamphetamine.
Burroughs is also charged with possession of alprazolam, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
Bainbridge Public Safey (BPS) stopped the two suspects after officers said Burrough had been stopped for driving erratically.
Officers searched the vehicle after they saw Burrough began acting anxious.
During the officers’ search of the vehicle, they found syringes, torches and other items associated with drug use.
