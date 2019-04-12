APD looking for this man for Vick St. aggravated assault incident

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping you can help officers find a man wanted after an incident on Vick Street Tuesday.
Da`shone Demarcus White is wanted for aggravated assault and affray after Brittany Graiter was hit by a car, driven by White, according to APD.
Police said White is Graiter’s ex-boyfriend.
Graiter told officers that White had been driving by her residence all morning and didn’t come to the house until her mother left that day.
When White came up to the house, Graiter told police that he was trying to fight her current boyfriend, Juwan Giles, according to a incident report.
The report states Graiter asked White to leave and he got into his vehicle and hit her, pinning her between a tree and his bumper.
White then backed up and tried to hit Graiter again, but she moved out of the way, the report states.
Police said they noticed Graiter had lacerations to the back of her right leg but refused EMS treatment, telling them her mother would take her to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Giles told police he didn’t know what happened between Graiter and White because he was in the house with his son when he heard several gunshots and a vehicle speeding off, APD reported.
The report states neighbors also told officers they heard six to eight gunshots and a vehicle speeding off.
Police said they collected several shell casing from the front yard.
This case is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with any information on this investigation or White’s whereabouts is urged to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-3288. You can also call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS to report any information. You can remain anonymous.
