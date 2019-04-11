South GA hospital works to stabilize those facing addiction

CLINCH CO., GA (WALB) - Clinch Memorial Hospital has a new program for those impacted most by alcohol and drug use.
The hospital launched a program to help patients deal with withdrawal symptoms.
“I would truly believe that our administrator, Ms. Angela Ammons, really saw the need. There’s no program like this in rural Georgia, so she really saw that that there’s a need because of the epidemic with our opioids epidemic and alcohol abuse. So, she wanted to bring something to the community to help those suffering from this disease of addiction," said Jamayla Morehead, the program coordinator.
Morehead said they pre-screen people to be sure they’re in the withdrawal process. She said programs like these are important because addiction is such a widespread issue affecting families across the country.
For more information on the program, you can contact the hospital directly.
