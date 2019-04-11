Quiet until Sunday’s potential severe weather

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm 80s Thursday afternoon. Clouds hold with a few passing showers through the evening otherwise mild low 60s overnight.
Quiet and mostly dry as spring warmth extends into the weekend. Highs reach mid-upper 80s almost 10 degrees above the average high of 77.
Sunday a strong storm system moves east with widespread rain and potentially strong-severe storms. Stay alert as storms may produce damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, frequent lightning and isolated tornadoes.
Early week drier and cooler early week as lows drop into the low 50s and highs low-mid 70s. Increasing clouds and warming back into the 80s Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.