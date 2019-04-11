Porch security camera captures thief stealing bike from 9-year-old boy

ROSENBERG, TX (KPRC/CNN) – A family’s front porch security camera caught a thief stealing a 9-year-old boy’s bicycle right in front of him.
Video shows Jonathon DeLaCerda pleading with the thief not to steal his prized bike outside his home last Thursday.
“Hello?” Jonathon says to the thief.
"I'm going to ride your bike," the thief answers.
“Really?” Jonathon asks.
"I'm going to ride it," the thief says before taking off with the bike.
Caught off guard, Jonathon freezes as he processes what’s happening. Then he runs after the thief, saying “no, no, no, no,” but it’s too late.
Jonathon and his friends had been riding their bikes when they went inside the house for a quick bathroom break. It was Jonathon’s friends who first saw the crook in the front yard.
“I ran as fast as I could to get to that door, so I could open it,” Jonathon said. “All of a sudden, I see this grown man trying to take my bike.”
For Jonathon, like many 9-year-old boys, the bike was special.
“I learned how to do wheelies, stand on top of the bike, one-handed,” he said. “That's the bike I learned how to do all my tricks, and I just got it stolen.”
Jonathon’s father Anthony DeLaCerda was able to buy him a new bike the next day.
"He was pretty shaken up and pretty devastated,” Anthony DeLaCerda said. “As a parent, it's really hard to deal with that."
But Jonathon learned a tough lesson from the incident.
"It just makes you feel sad for the people that have stuff stolen,” he said. “Now, how I'm feeling, I get how everybody else is feeling whenever they get something stolen."
Police are aware of the theft and are asking for help from anyone who might have information on the thief.
Copyright 2019 KPRC via CNN. All rights reserved.