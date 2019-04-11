Pet of the Week, April 8-12

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Ivan!
Ivan is a 12-year-old senior cat that knows only love and affection. He was an owner surrender and has been waiting for his “furever” home for a month-and-a-half now.
He is neutered and has been fully sponsored so he’s ready to be adopted. Come in and give this sweet old man a loving home to call his own so he can rest comfortably in his senior years.
For more information about Ivan, you can visit the Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society at 1412 1st St NE or call (229) 985-5463.
