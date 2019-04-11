Pelham murder suspects to be arraigned on Thursday

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - Two people charged for murder will be arraigned in Mitchell County Thursday afternoon.
Ricky Simmons Jr., 34, and Brandy Vaughn, 29, will go before a judge this afternoon.
Simmons led law enforcement officers from numerous agencies on an overnight manhunt before being captured early Wednesday morning.
Simmons and Vaughn are accused of killing Wayne Smith, 58, in Pelham.
It happened back in March in the 100 block of Wilder Street.
On Wednesday, Assistant Pelham Police Chief Rod Williams said officers were attempting to locate evidence in Thomasville in connection to Smith’s death, but didn’t discover anything.
Both Simmons and Vaughn are being held at the Mitchell County Jail.
