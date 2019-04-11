1 injured in Sumter Co. plane crash

By WALB News Team | April 11, 2019 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 3:29 PM

SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) - Sumter County Fire and Rescue responded to a plane crash Thursday morning where one person was injured, according Chief John Ekaitis.

Fire and rescue was dispatched to the crash site near Hodges Field, outside Andersonville, at 10:51 a.m.

The pilot, the only one aboard, was trapped in the plane with injuries to his legs, and some facial lacerations, the chief said.

The Sumter County Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene in seven minutes, and then it took approximately 10 minutes to remove the unnamaed pilot from the plane.

He was taken to the nearest trauma center by GoldStar EMS, according to their Facebook post.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

