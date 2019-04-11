Most Wanted: Jamarious Wright

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting.
Jamarious Wright, also known as “Mero,” is wanted for questioning in the shooting death of Jontavious Price, 24. The victim was gunned down last month during a card game at a duplex of South Van Buren Street.
Joseph Sapp Jr., 19, was wounded during that shooting.
Wright has warrants out for failure to appear in court.
He is known to hang out in the areas Gillespie and Shadowlawn.
He’s 6′ 2″ and 252 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call (229) 431-2100.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.