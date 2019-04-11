More than 1,200 attend Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - One of Americus’ most popular festivals, the Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival, saw a great turnout over the weekend.
According to event organizers, around 250 volunteers signed up to help and they sold more than 1,200 tickets for the event.
Downtown Americus Main Street leaders were happy with the outcome.
“I think the event went really well. This is our third year and we’ve seen a steady increase in the attendees every year,” said Qaijuan Willis, interim main street director.
The event included artisan glass blowers, 18 regional breweries and live music.
Organizers are already looking forward to next year’s event.
