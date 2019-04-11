Modern Gas acquires Knight’s Appliances

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Modern Gas has acquired Knight’s Appliances, which is one of Albany’s oldest family owned businesses.
Knight’s Appliances is currently in the process of bringing over appliances from its store on Slappey Boulevard.
The store will stay open until workers can get all of the appliances to the new store, which is Modern Gas.
President of Modern Gas Mark Holloway said this change will make it easier for customers because they can get appliances while also shopping at Modern Gas.
“We felt like it would be a great mix to put appliances together. Modern Gas has always offered a lot of things on our retail side of things that people want, not things that people need. Everybody needs a nice refrigerator or clothes dryer and this would put you where you can come, and so a one stop shop, get your fire place, get your washer and dryer, get anything you need for inside your home and outside your home," said Holloway.
Chuck Knight, who was the former president of Knight’s Appliances and is now the new vice president of retail sales for Modern Gas, said no jobs were lost in the businesses joining. They believe this will bring more jobs to the area because they believe more customers will come to the single location.
The other store will shut down by the first of May.
