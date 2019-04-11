Judge denies bond for suspects in Rochelle death case

ABBEVILLE, GA (WALB) - On Thursday, Robert Chasteen, chief judge of the Cordele Judicial Circuit, denied bond for two brothers who are in jail for shooting three men, which resulted in one death.
Marquavous Coley, 20, and his brother, Cortez Coley, 17, both of Rochelle, are charged in the March 2019 shooting death of Jaquarious Benjamin, and the shooting of two other men.
The suspects will remain in the Wilcox County Jail on charges of murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to Brad Rigby, district attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit.
The autopsy found Benjamin, 20, died of a single gunshot wound, which happened on Dennis Street around 2:30 a.m. on the west of Rochelle, according to J.T. Ricketson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Perry office.
Ricketson said it seemed the shooting resulted from a disagreement between two groups of people.
