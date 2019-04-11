GA Southwestern given $300K for Griffin Bell Conference Center remodel

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) students will soon work side by side with local and national businesses to improve their campus.
On Wednesday, the Sumter County Development Authority donated $300,000 dollars to GSW to help with a $3.2 million dollar renovation project.
The renovations will take place on the Griffin Bell Conference Center.
Once renovations are complete, businesses can rent space at the conference center and work alongside aspiring GSW business students.
“One day I hope to be able to join something like this and really just foster some of the creative ideas I have. I want to do photography. I really enjoy graphic design, so just anything like that,” said Brandy Britt, a GSW student.
Artist renderings of what the conference center could look like were unveiled during Wednesday’s events.
GSW President Neal Weaver said photography and agriculture businesses along with lawyers have shown interest in some of the spaces once renovations are complete and the center is reopened.
