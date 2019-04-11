Fitzgerald man convicted on several sex offenses

BEN HILL CO., GA (WALB) - A Fitzgerald man was sentenced Wednesday for several sex offenses, according to Brad Rigby, district attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit.
Robert Barnwell, 74, was convicted on three counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.
The jury handed down the verdict after 30 minutes of deliberation, Rigby said in a press release.
Judge Denise Fachini sentenced Barnwell to a life sentence on three counts concurrently and a consecutive 15 years to serve with five more years of probation on the other three counts.
The conviction stems from acts committed against two different victims over a period of several years in Ben Hill County, according to Rigby.
“District Attorney Brad Rigby applauds the hard work of [Assistant District Attorney Whitney] Bradford and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts toward bringing justice for the victims of these horrific crimes," the release stated.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.