Dougherty Co. students see opioid dangers in realistic re-enactment

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders and first responders put together a theatrical re-enactment awareness event on Wednesday to teach students from all over the county about the dangers of opioids and drug abuse at the Albany Civic Center.
Leaders are hoping the real life scenario event will put an end to drug abuse in all ages.
Realistic sounds and scenes had every student’s eyes within the Dougherty County School System and private schools glued to the screen.
“Traumatic. I shed a few tears because I imagined myself being one of those people or my friends being one of those people who passed out and died,” said Jayrah Griffin, a student at Monroe Comprehensive High.
“It was heartbreaking. I guess because it was so real to see the students pass out and die,” said Landon Davidson, a student at Sherwood Christian Academy.
Thousand of students were able to see the real-life effects of using drugs and overdosing in a 45 minute opioid re-enactment awareness event.
The goal was to provide a true wake up call before abuse and death from opioid use.
“You have to make the decision 10 years from now, where would you be? So, if you’re using drugs, stop,” said Michael Fowler, the Dougherty County coroner.
From seeing classmates drop dead after using vapes to the sights of crime scene tape, police officers, body bags and funeral home vehicles, Fowler, who lost three of his friends to drugs many years ago, hopes this event will be a saving grace.
“I’m reaching out to help some other young child not to make the mistakes my friends died from,” Fowler said.
Last year, Dougherty County EMS responded to over 130 overdose calls and now Griffin is warning every student to take this very seriously.
“If you see your friends doing drugs, please tell. I know you would say ‘snitches get stitches’ but it’s not,” said Griffin.
