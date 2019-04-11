Daycare worker accused of kicking toddler who wouldn’t nap in incident caught on camera

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - A daycare worker from New York is facing assault charges after allegedly kicking a cranky 2-year-old child, who suffered a bruised leg.
The victim was in 36-year-old Valeriaya Buonadonna’s care Tuesday afternoon in a classroom inside the Znayka Day Care Center when the toddler’s mother says her son refused to take a nap.
Police say video of the incident shows Buonadonna throwing the boy to the ground then hitting him.
"He wouldn’t listen, so she grabbed him, basically threw him on the floor and kicked him,” said the boy’s mother, who did not want to be identified.
A witness told the toddler’s mother about the incident, which led to Buonadonna’s arrest.
“I was so angry there was nothing I could do. She was in the classroom with kids,” the victim’s mother said. “It’s just sad. I know you see this all the time, but I would never think it would happen to my child.”
The boy suffered pain and bruising to his leg, according to his mother, who plans to take him to a doctor.
The toddler’s mother says, though she is satisfied with the investigation, officials at the daycare have not said anything to her.
"When I walked in there, they didn’t have much to say. They didn’t apologize - nothing,” she said.
City records show the daycare has an up-to-date license. It was last inspected in August 2018, at which time no violations were found.
The 2-year-old’s mother says she thought it was a safe place.
The New York City Administration for Children’s Services is investigating the case alongside police.
“Our top priority is protecting the safety and well-being of all children in New York City," said Chanal Caraway, a spokesperson for the administration.
