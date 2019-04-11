Crisp Co. business donates $1,500 to fund new bulletproof vest for K-9 officer

COUNTRY Financial donated $1,500 to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office to help fund a new bulletproof vest for a K-9 officer. (Source: WALB)
By Bradford Ambrose | April 10, 2019 at 9:33 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 9:33 PM

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has a new crime fighting tool and a local business is helping make sure it’s protected in dangerous situations.

The sheriff’s office received a new K-9 in March named Molly.

COUNTRY Financial donated $1,500 to the sheriff’s office to help fund a new bulletproof vest for the dog.

It was a part of the company’s Operation Helping Heroes Donation.

The sheriff's office was presented a check Tuesday for the vest.

Sheriff Billy Hancock believes it’s important that all of their K-9′s have this protection while out in the field.

