4C Academy robotics team heading to international competition in Houston

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A group of Albany students are heading to Houston to compete in the 2019 FIRST Championship, an international robotics competition.
Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy, or the 4C Academy’s “The Commodores” are a group of 14 students who built a robot to compete against teams across the state.
They placed ninth out of 87 teams in Georgia and now they’ll compete against 600 teams from across the world next week.
“You get to meet new people and compete against them and with them and have a lot of fun while doing it. And learn about robotics,” said Dohnovan Walker, the team captain.
However, the students need your help to get to Houston first.
You can donate money to help send them and their robot to the international competition. To do that, contact Principal Chris Hatcher at chris.hatcher@4cacademy.org.
