Brother’s Corner store victim speaks out 1 year after shooting almost ended her life

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Almost one year ago, a shooting victim was left paralyzed and almost lost her life inside the Brother’s Corner Convenience Store.
On Tuesday, a man charged in the case pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson spoke exclusively with Andrea Willis and her mother about their journey and the justice they want to see after Tuesday’s guilty plea.
“Last thing I remember, somebody pointing a gun at me, shooting. No face,” said Willis.
On May 29, 2018, 32-year-old Andrea Willis’ entire life changed when she walked inside Brother’s Corner Convenience Store for her daily dose of coffee and was shot several times.
“The only thing I was thinking was, 'Lord don’t let me die,” said Willis.
In a surveillance video, you see Willis walk inside that store, a man is pacing back and forth and that’s when he came in seconds after her and shots rang out. A day Willis’ mother, Bridgett Shealy, will never forget.
“I heard on the news a lady got shot at Brother’s Corner Store and instantly I stopped in my tracks — I knew it,” said Shealy.
Fast forward 11 months later and her daughter is still in and out of the hospital and paralyzed after District Attorney Greg Edwards said this serious shooting was an apparent assassination attempt.
After Jarrod Brown pleaded guilty in the shooting on Tuesday, Willis’ family is trying to understand this shooting and other random shootings.
“I’m not condoning nobody to fight, but at least it’s better than you pulling out a gun, shooting for no reason at all,” said Shealy.
“I wish it would stop. I don’t think nobody deserves to go through this,” said Willis.
To this day, investigators believe she was targeted and the family said they don’t know Brown or Darrell Eiland, one of the co-defendants in this case.
“No. Personally we didn’t know them,” said Shealy.
As Willis continues to fight, her and her family are also fighting for justice.
“I’m going to pray and try to stay humble and know that my God is going to give us justice and peace,” said Shealy.
“The fact that God didn’t take my life, I know it meant something,” said Willis.
Brown was indicted along with Eiland in December.
A third man, Dontavius Hudson is also charged in the attack.
Brown has yet to be sentenced but Edwards said the information in his plea will lead to even more charges against more people in this case.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.