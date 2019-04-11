Bond up in the air for former Dawson city manager

TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) - A bond decision for Barney Parnacott, Dawson’s former city manager, has not been reached following Thursday’s day-long hearing.
Judge Henry Balkcom told WALB he will make a decision on Friday.
Closing arguments went well into Thursday afternoon.
Parnacott is in jail for aggravated sodomy, theft by taking and false statements and writings charges.
Many testified against Parnacott Thursday, mostly women who said he sexually assaulted them.
Those that argued for Parnacott said he has a medical condition the jail cannot handle.
WALB was not granted the right to get footage of Parnacott at the Thursday hearing.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.