Bond up in the air for former Dawson city manager

Dawson City Manager Barney Parnacott was arrested on Friday. (Source: Terrell County Jail)
By Madison McClung and Jordan Barela | April 11, 2019 at 5:39 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 5:39 PM

TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) - A bond decision for Barney Parnacott, Dawson’s former city manager, has not been reached following Thursday’s day-long hearing.

Judge Henry Balkcom told WALB he will make a decision on Friday.

Closing arguments went well into Thursday afternoon.

Parnacott is in jail for aggravated sodomy, theft by taking and false statements and writings charges.

Many testified against Parnacott Thursday, mostly women who said he sexually assaulted them.

Those that argued for Parnacott said he has a medical condition the jail cannot handle.

WALB was not granted the right to get footage of Parnacott at the Thursday hearing.

