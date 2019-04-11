Albany students take home bags of free books to promote reading

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Alice Coachman Elementary School students went home with a bag full of books Wednesday.
It was all thanks to foundations started by two football players, one of them was former UGA Bulldog and Valdosta High alum Maclom Mitchell.
The kids, from kindergarten to fifth grade, lined the school’s media center.
Volunteers gave out brand new free books to the students to promote reading and literacy in the community.
“It is so important for them to open up these books and smell the freshness of an actual new book, take it home, share it with their parents and even their siblings and their cousins. Build their own library within their bedroom or living room at their house,” said Candice Price, the media specialist for Alice Coachman Elementary.
Mitchell’s foundation, Read with Malcolm, and current football player Chris Long’s foundation, Share the Magic, donated the books.
