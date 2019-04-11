Adel native and former Falcons player sentenced in drug case

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Kenny Tippins, the former NFL Flacons player and Adel native, was sentenced Thursday afternoon in the Albany Federal Court.
Tippins pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute on Jan. 23, according to Charles Peeler, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Tippins was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and seven months in prison and three years supervised release.
The judge said Tippins was recognized as a career offender because this was his third drug conviction.
Tippins was a linebacker that played for the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 and then for the Atlanta Falcons from 1990 to 1995.
