ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Wednesday marks six months since Hurricane Michael’s devastation swept through Southwest Georgia.
Albany Chain Gang Leaders said even though it doesn’t seem like its been six months, we’ve come a long way with clean up compared to storms in the past.
The storm winds came and went.
Leaving downed trees and devastation.
Half a year later, Hurricane Michael’s debris still sits on Grady Williams’ property in Albany.
“I’m still thanking the Lord about it,” said Williams as he pointed out the piles of tree limbs and branches.
Still in shock after the storm, Williams said he waited to ask for assistance.
It wasn't until three weeks ago when he says the Albany Chain Gang came with a blessing.
“Before they came we couldn’t even walk through here,” he explained.
Tereasa Knight is the Dispatch Coordinator for the Chain Gang who placed Williams’ work order in the system.
“It’s not going to go anywhere unless you get it done," said Knight.
With 50 work orders left in their books for this year, Knight says she’s seen a change in Albany.
“We’ve done a much better job this time both as Albany Chain Gang and as a community,” she said.
It’s something that Williams said he couldn’t appreciate more.
“I’m glad of everything everybody did for me because they didn’t have to do it,” he said.
The chain gang said with the deadline approaching for the city to pick up debris, they are hoping more volunteers are willing to take at least a day to help clean up the city.
Coming up this weekend you can volunteer with the Albany Chain Gang as they help clean up the Radium Spring area.
Saturday at 8 a.m., the chain gang will partner with the Flint Riverkeeper and other local organizations to open up the waterways and sky water section.
You can reach the Albany Chain Gang at (229) 234-0088 for information on how to participate.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.