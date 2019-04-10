Valdosta State’s plans for performing arts center on hold

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Plans to build a $1.3 million performing arts center at Valdosta State University (VSU) are being put on hold after a slight bump in the road.
According to our partners at the “Valdosta Daily Times,” the project funding has not been listed on any state budget plans.
The project would have been a 40,000 square foot building for performances, rehearsals and office spaces.
Last September, the Georgia Board of Regents recommended the funds for the project.
The last piece of the puzzle was the approval of the governor.
WeLB reached out to VSU officials for comment and officials released a statement.
“We would like to thank the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia for its initial and continued support of a Performing Arts Center at VSU. We look forward to working with our state leaders and doing our part to help every Georgian realize their full potential and create a promising future," said the statement in part.
Officials also told the “Valdosta Daily Times” that they plan to ask for approval for the next fiscal year.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.