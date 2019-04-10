Two businesses open back to back in downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Two businesses opened back to back in Moultrie and some people there say it is increasing their quality of life.
Mama D’s Bakery and Charlsie Blue Boutique held their grand-openings April 9.
Bakery owner Dallas Dickerson started baking out of her home.
Now in the heart of downtown, she is looking to provide more than just sweets to Moultrie.
“I just love being around a lot of people and I love serving the community and I think my talents and my gifts are what serves Moultrie right now,” said Dickerson.
Boutique owner Holly Harrell grew up working in downtown and recently moved back to Moultrie after spending years in the fashion industry.
Both businesses are hoping to provide jobs and long lasting memories to the Moultrie community.
“This is kind of a dream come true and I never had a daughter, so the name Charlsie Blue from the store was going to be my daughter’s name but I never had a girl, so this is my girly girl project,” said Harrell.
Mama D’s may be looking to hire help in coming months if business continues to boom.
The shop is also open for breakfast as well.
In addition to the two new businesses that opened in downtown Moultrie, a lot of improvements are taking place as well.
The city had a four year improvement project plan in place.
Sidewalks are being replaced. Several parks will be added throughout the downtown square area.
Renovations to other historic buildings will be starting soon as well.
Moultrie’s Downtown Economic Development Director Amy Johnson said it has also been focusing on recruiting restaurants through surveys, specifically targeting those that fit city residents’ income.
“We’re trying to interact with the community and visitors who come into our community, to find out what they want, what we don’t have. Not only does it help our local eateries already, it helps those that are looking to come into downtown to know the climate of the visitors and the locals,” said Johnson.
So far, more than 600 people have participated in this survey.
In addition, the historic courthouse saw repairs to the clock and a welcome center is already in the works of being complete.
