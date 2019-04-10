Thomasville City Schools ends IV therapy for football players

Thomasville City Schools ends IV therapy for football players
A Thomasville City Schools committee decided Tuesday morning to stop providing IV therapy to Thomasville High School football players. (Source: WALB)
By Whitney Argenbright | April 10, 2019 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 3:01 PM

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A Thomasville City Schools committee decided Tuesday to end a policy that provided IV therapy to football players.

The athletic and facilities committee determined new technology would provide players better benefits, according to Dr. Laine Reichert, city schools superintendent.

The committee is looking at other options to keep players hydrated before games, Reichert said.

[ Thomasville High School players using IV therapy for better hydration ]

A new policy is expected to be in place before the start of the 2019-20 football season.

Reichert said IV therapy will still be available in extreme circumstances.

In those cases, an IV would only be administered by an EMT, according to the city schools superintendent.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.