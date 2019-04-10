1 taken into custody after man hits ex with car, shots fired in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) responded to a report of a fight and gunshots heard in the same area Tuesday.
APD responded initially near the 300 block of Vick Street to a fight in progress around 11:59 a.m.
Police said a woman got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend about her child’s father being at her home.
The woman’s ex then got into an argument with her child’s father, according to police.
Officers said the ex then got into his vehicle and hit the woman with his car, pinning the woman between a tree and the automobile.
During the fight, several shots were also fired and APD said officers determined that the ex was shot by the child’s dad.
On arrival, police didn’t find anyone injured.
Around 12:29 p.m., a medical unit reported a man with a gunshot wound to his hip arrived at the hospital, APD officials said.
The man, in his twenties, was dropped off by a female that left the scene.
One person was taken into custody, but there has been no word on any charges filed in this case at this time.
WALB will update this story as more information becomes available.
