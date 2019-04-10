Strong storms possible Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Some clouds but much drier with warm 80s Wednesday! As high pressure builds over the region southeast winds bring moisture back with increasing clouds and a slight chance for isolated showers late Thursday and Friday.
Otherwise quiet until a strong storm system moves east over the weekend. A few showers Saturday give way to widespread rain and the potential for severe weather Sunday. Confidence is high of strong-severe storms across SWGA however timing and the extent to be determined. Rain chances hold into early Monday then clearing and slightly cooler highs mid 70s to low 80s and lows low-mid 50s. Sunny and pleasant into midweek.
