Skeletal remains found in Kentucky identified as Ashburn man missing since 2014

WILLIAMSBURG, KY. (WALB) - Skeletal remains found in 2015 in Kentucky have been identified as a South Georgia man missing since 2014, according to our sister station at WKYT.
Richard Wood, who was last seen August 15, 2014, has been identified from the remains, the Whitley County coroner told WKYT.
Wood’s remains were found in March 2015 in Kentucky, according to WKYT.
In 2014, the Ashburn Police Department said Wood was traveling with a friend through Laurel County, Kentucky on Aug. 15, when they stopped to rest. His friend woke up between 3 and 4 a.m. to find Wood no longer there.
Wood was arrested later that morning by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, 12 miles from the rest stop for criminal trespassing. He was accused of looking into a window of a home and beating on the side of the residence, according to a 2014 WALB web article.
Wood was released from the Laurel County Detention Center.
The Ashburn Police Department declared Wood as a missing person on August 18, 2014.
