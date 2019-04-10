Search for evidence in Pelham homicide leads law enforcement to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Pelham Police Department is pushing for answers after two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Wayne Smith.
Ricky Simmons Jr., 34 and Brandy Vaughn, 29, are being held at the Mitchell County Jail, both charged with murder, following a manhunt early Wednesday morning.
Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office officials said the two suspects will be arraigned Thursday. A time for the suspects’ arraignment has not been released yet.
This development comes 20 days after police said Smith was found shot to death inside his home.
The investigation has lead them here to Dillon Road in Thomasville.
Assistant Pelham Police Chief Rod Williams told WALB they’re attempting to locate evidence in connection to Smith’s death.
But, Williams pointed out, nothing has turned up.
“We don’t know the exact location, so it’s just a lot of area to cover," Williams said.
This expanded investigation comes just hours the for Simmons ended off Georgia Highway 19.
“He was actually partially buried under some leaves and debris trying to disguise himself from the view of the helicopter,” Williams said.
The recent development in the homicide case, Williams pointed out, was one the Pelham community was desperate for.
“It’s an extreme relief. This is a tragedy we had occur. It’s not something we’re used to. We’re just glad we could bring this thing to some resolution,” said Williams.
Williams said they couldn’t have gotten to this point in the investigation without outside help.
“Without information received, our jobs would be almost impossible," Williams said. “Information and corporation from the citizens, we really appreciate that."
Several Thomasville residents, like Morris Lamon, were concerned when they saw dozens of law enforcement agents lined along Dillion Road.
“It’s sort of scary,” Lamon said.
Reflecting on what’s happened, Lamon said he believes these crimes could be prevented.
“If a lot of people just looked to the heaven for the Lord," Lamon said. “Seek him and lay down the gun.”
