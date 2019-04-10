Rain exists, sunshine returns

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the evening. A few strong storms are possible with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning. However the severe threat continues to diminish. Overnight gradual clearing as drier air filters returns. Sunshine returns tomorrow with warm highs low 80s.
Late week more clouds with an isolated shower or two as temperatures hold near to slightly above average lows upper 50s low 60s and highs low 80s. Rain chances rise over the weekend as a strong cold front arrives. Rain likely Sunday with some storms possibly strong to severe. Drying and a tad cooler early week.
