Murder suspects in custody after manhunt in Mitchell County

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) - A manhunt for a murder suspect has ended with a Meigs man now in custody.
Many law enforcement agencies including Pelham police were searching for Ricky Simmons Junior, 34, in connection with a murder that happened in Pelham last month.
Simmons, along with Brandy Vaughn, 29, of Camilla, are being held at the Mitchell County Jail for murder.
Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick said on Tuesday they issued warrants for the arrest of Simmons and Vaughn.
Vaughn was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Camilla.
Simmons had taken off on foot and gone into hiding.
That’s when Pelham Police, Thomas and Mitchell County Sheriff’s Offices, a Georgia State Patrol helicopter and Georgia Department of Corrections and tracking dogs all began searching for Simmons.
Finally in the early morning hours he was located and booked at the jail.
Both Simmons and Vaughn are being charged with the murder of Wayne Smith, 58.
Police said Smith was shot and killed by a single gunshot on March 22 in Pelham on Wilder Street.
They said he was found dead by a friend in the late afternoon.
